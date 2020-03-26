Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 36,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

