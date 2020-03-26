Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Domtar worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

