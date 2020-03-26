Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 130,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.