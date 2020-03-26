Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 280.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

