Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. State Street Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,413.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,562 shares of company stock worth $2,573,980 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

SAFT traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,014. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

