Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 202,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,119. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

