Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,169. The firm has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

