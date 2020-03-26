Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Solar Capital worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 339,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $436.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

