Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 147,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 829,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

