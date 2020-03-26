Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Matthews International worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Matthews International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.