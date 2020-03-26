Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 113,363 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 205,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 353,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,144. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.