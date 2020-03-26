Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Unitil worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,291. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

