Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of HBT Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

