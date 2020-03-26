Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,263 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 10,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

