Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of GMS worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GMS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 36,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

