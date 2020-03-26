Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HCC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 77,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $591.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

