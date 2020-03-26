Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,941 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,941 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mylan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,831,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 351,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 509.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

