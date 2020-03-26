Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,445 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Liberty Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 813,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 618,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 2,596,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,743. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.