Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 324,753 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

