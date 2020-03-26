Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,405 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

LECO stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 163,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,567. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

