Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,496 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,897. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

