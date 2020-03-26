VIDY Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.04856798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003466 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

