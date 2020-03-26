Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.54 EPS

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Viela Bio stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

VIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

