Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Viewray by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 7,348,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after buying an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 2,573,005 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Viewray by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Viewray has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

