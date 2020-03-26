VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VOF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 242.50 ($3.19). 472,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,956. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The firm has a market cap of $423.63 million and a P/E ratio of -127.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.39.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.