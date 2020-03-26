Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €91.00 by HSBC

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.40 ($115.58).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €75.86 ($88.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of €91.51 and a 200 day moving average of €97.29.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.