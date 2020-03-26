Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 505,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,241. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,287,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

