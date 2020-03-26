Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBHLF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Virgin Australia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

