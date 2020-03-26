Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $166.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.