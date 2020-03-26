Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 623,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,212,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.15.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

