Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,348 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.07% of Visa worth $243,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.15.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.