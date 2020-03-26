Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $161.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.15.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.