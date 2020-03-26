Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 71,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 242,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.88. 17,061,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,520. The company has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

