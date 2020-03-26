Visa (NYSE:V) Given New Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,061,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.