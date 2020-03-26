Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $230.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Visa stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.65. 1,001,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

