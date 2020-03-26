Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 523,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

NYSE VC opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

