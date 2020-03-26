Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 10.32% of Visteon worth $249,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 261.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.