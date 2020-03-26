Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 27th total of 291,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VIVE has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.60.

Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 861,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $910,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

