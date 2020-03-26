Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,804 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.61% of Vivint Solar worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of VSLR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 3,403,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,373. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $629.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 51,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $425,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,294.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

