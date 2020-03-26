Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 583,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $667.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,566 shares of company stock worth $2,275,225. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

