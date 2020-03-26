VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s (VWAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VWAGY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 268,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

