Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €163.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.42 ($201.65).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €113.70 ($132.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.