Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

