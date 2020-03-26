Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 2,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,688. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

