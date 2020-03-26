Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IAE traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,215. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 690,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,483 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.