Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $5.64 million and $241,952.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.04862865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036654 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.