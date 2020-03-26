Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $95.74 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.