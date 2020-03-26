WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of WABCO worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after buying an additional 1,166,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,205,000 after buying an additional 223,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WABCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,287. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. Analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

