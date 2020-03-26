Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.81-6.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

