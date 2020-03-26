Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.36. 8,765,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,243,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

